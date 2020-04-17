Entertainment

Toyin Abraham Debunks Replacing Funke Akindele As NCDC Ambassador

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has debunked the reports making the round that she has replaced fellow actress, Funke Akindele as ambassador of Nigeria center for disease control(NCDC).

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Tells Nigerians To Stop Judging People For Their Past Mistakes

Speaking via a statement on her official Instagram page on Friday, she described such report as false and untrue.

Statement below:.

“It has just been brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there.

“I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation. I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you. Signed:Toyin Abraham,”

