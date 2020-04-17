Stop Killing And Convicting The Poor Over Lockdown Violations: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has come out to urge the government to stop killing or convicting the poor over lockdown violations.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that there should be a lenient way of punishing poor Nigerians over lockdown violations rather than killing or convicting them.

The former lawmaker premised his opinion on the fact that poor Nigerians didn’t import COVID-19 into the country.

He tweeted:

The Poor can be accused of many things,but the poor did not ‘import’ #COVID19 into our country;Stop killing or convicting them over lockdown violations.There should be a more civilized and lenient way of ‘punishing the innocent’