Trending

Stop Killing And Convicting The Poor Over Lockdown Violations: Shehu Sani

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

 The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has come out to urge the government to stop killing or convicting the poor over lockdown violations.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that there should be a lenient way of punishing poor Nigerians over lockdown violations rather than killing or convicting them.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Slams CBN Governor For Encouraging Nigerians To Apply For Loans During Lockdown

The former lawmaker premised his opinion on the fact that poor Nigerians didn’t import COVID-19 into the country.

He tweeted:

The Poor can be accused of many things,but the poor did not ‘import’ #COVID19 into our country;Stop killing or convicting them over lockdown violations.There should be a more civilized and lenient way of ‘punishing the innocent’

Previous articleLockdown: Rapper, Olamide Shares His Latest Discovery With Fans (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Atiku Reacts As Fire Kills 14 In IDPs Camp In Borno

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of 14 people at Borno IDP camp on Thursday due to a...
Read more

Lockdown: “Display Your Wealth By Giving To The Needy” – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Challenges Pastors

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Inc. Jeremiah Fufeyin has called on all the rich Nigerian Pastors to prove just how wealthy...
Read more

It Is More Important To Be Human Than To Be Polite – Reno Omokri

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri, in the wake of the loss of his relative, has taken to social media to preach love.According to Reno in...
Read more

Presidential Aide Calls Out Dino Melaye Over ‘Fake News’

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has attacked a former lawmaker Senator Dino Melaye for sharing what he (Bashir) described as...
Read more
- Advertisement -