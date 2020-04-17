Entertainment

Lockdown: Rapper, Olamide Shares His Latest Discovery With Fans (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide has taken to his Instagram page to share his latest discovery courtesy of the lockdown extension.

Indigenous rapper, Olamide
Indigenous rapper, Olamide

Unlike other artists who have been engaging in music battles, online shows and live Instagram session, Olamide revealed he has been sleeping.

The YBNL boss shared a photo of himself sleeping in an awkward position via Instagram and he decided to tell his fans.

The rapper captioned the photo;

”This lockdown made me discover lotta sleep position. Motisuuuunpa ! 😴😴😴😴😴😴”

See the full post below:

The singer’s post
The singer’s post

