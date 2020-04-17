Lockdown: Rapper, Olamide Shares His Latest Discovery With Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide has taken to his Instagram page to share his latest discovery courtesy of the lockdown extension.

Unlike other artists who have been engaging in music battles, online shows and live Instagram session, Olamide revealed he has been sleeping.

The YBNL boss shared a photo of himself sleeping in an awkward position via Instagram and he decided to tell his fans.

The rapper captioned the photo;

”This lockdown made me discover lotta sleep position. Motisuuuunpa ! 😴😴😴😴😴😴”

Read Also: Comedian, Helen Paul Shares Tips On How To Live A Pressure-free Life

See the full post below: