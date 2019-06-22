Comedian, Helen Paul Shares Tips On How To Live A Pressure-free Life

Nigerian comedian, Helen Paul has shared tips on how to live a pressure-free life as she does not support the trend of living a life beyond one’s means.

The popular comedian took to her Instagram page to advise Nigerians with ways they can avoid unnecessary embarassment and stress.

She wrote: “TO AVOID EMBARRASSMENT AND UNNECESSARY PRESSURE LIVE A SIMPLE LIFE BECAUSE LIVING BEYOND YOUR MEANS CAN LEAD TO ALL SORTS OF STRESSFUL SITUATIONS IN LIFE. Put your kids in schools you can afford because expensive schools don’t guarantee good results. Just ensure they attend good schools. Rent apartments you can pay for conveniently. Don’t live in a house you struggle to pay for yearly. A man whose wife is pregnant has 9 good months to prepare, same as the pregnant woman in question. They should plan for any occurrence and only seek help when they can’t meet up with their demands. Some problems in our lives don’t just pop up. You may not own a house but you knew you would still have to pay rent. So it’s not an emergency. Let’s plan our lives and live within our means. Save more and spend less. Some people don’t earn much, but they have expensive cable TV at home. Go for a more affordable cable or terrestrial TV plan and upgrade when your income upgrades. Most times, you end up watching the same TV stations anyway! Eat healthy meals and protect your family from sicknesses and diseases to avoid going to the hospital always. Take advantage of food and fruits in season, it’s cheaper and you can be creative in having amazing meals. Don’t copy your neighbor’s lifestyle, she earns well and her husband is a ‘big man’ but you’ll never know their personal challenges. Not all that glitters is gold! Don’t follow trends, wear clean and well- ironed clothes and look neat. You would still look good. Keep your circle small, keep only friends that have sense! Above all things, have the fear of God, have integrity, don’t be lazy and be prayerful. Planning is key, if you fail to plan, you plan to FAIL. Don’t do more than your budget. There is no award given for such.” See full post below: View this post on Instagram #HelenPaul reveals how to live a pressure-free life. [Swipe] A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:00am PDT