Helen Paul Dishes Out Lessons To Avoid Embarrasment

Popular comedian, Helen Paul has dished out life lessons to people on how to avoid embarrassment by living according to their means.

The comedian advised people to live according to their means by putting their children in schools that they can afford. She also urged people to live in a house they can afford.

Helen Paul who bagged her doctoral degree a few months ago also advised that people should always plan ahead for an emergency.

The comedian rounded up her counseling session by telling her followers to keep a small circle of friends.

See her post below: