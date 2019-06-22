Helen Paul Dishes Out Lessons To Avoid Embarrasment

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular comedian, Helen Paul has dished out life lessons to people on how to avoid embarrassment by living according to their means.

The comedian advised people to live according to their means by putting their children in schools that they can afford. She also urged people to live in a house they can afford.

Helen Paul who bagged her doctoral degree a few months ago also advised that people should always plan ahead for an emergency.

Also Read: AFCON 2019: Iheanacho Set To Replace Samuel Kalu In Super Eagles squad

The comedian rounded up her counseling session by telling her followers to keep a small circle of friends.

See her post below:

 

Helen Paul

Tags from the story
Helen Paul

You may also like

Murder!!!! Man slices throat of his ex-wife and her lover

Actresses who dare to go bald in Movies

Actor Terry Crew says he was s3xually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

Davido Flaunts Newly Imprinted 100 Dollar Bill + Taunts Wizkid

Gifty bares it all in braless open-chest outfit[PICS]

Jailbreak in Bhopal Prison, India

8 Prisoners Kill Guard In Daring Jailbreak In India

Heartbreaking Photos From The Burial Of Popular Nollywood Actress

Davido Gets 8 Nominations In The Soundcity MVP Awards

#BBNaija: Miracle caught on camera flirting with Ahneeka (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *