AFCON 2019: Iheanacho Set To Replace Samuel Kalu In Super Eagles squad

by Olayemi Oladotun

Following the collapse of Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu in training yesterday, Kelechi Iheanacho has been contacted by Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and placed on standby.

Kalu’s apparent cardiovascular issue may rule him out of #AFCON2019 but the full medical report is being awaited to ascertain.

The Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was dropped by Gent Rohr from the Super Eagles AFCON team list and placed on the standby list.

Nigeria is set to begin her campaign at the AFCON in Egypt against Burundi on Saturday.

