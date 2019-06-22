Footballer, Jay Jay Okocha’s Daughter Shares Adorable New Photos

by Amaka

Nigerian football legend, Jay Jay Okocha’s daughter, Danielle recently shared cute new photos while she was out with her friends on her Instagram page.

Danielle

No doubt, the pretty lady, who looks a lot like her father, is really a sight to behold as she couldn’t help but gush over herself.

She captioned the photos;

“I’m the cutest thing you’ve ever seen”

This is not the first time the ravishing beauty has graced our screens before as she keeps serving some major sauce on her social media page.

Reports claim the legendary foorballer got married to his wife, Nkechie Okocha in 1997 which implies that Danielle is probably in her early 20s.

See the adorable photos below:

Danielle

Danielle

 

 
