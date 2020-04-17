You Didn’t Make Easter Hair And Nails Did You Die? Asisat Oshoala Mocks Ladies

Popular Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala has queried why ladies didn’t die since they were unable to make their hair or fix their nails as a result of the lockdown of the nation.

The Super Falcons striker further slammed them for always putting pressure on men when they can survive with or without the hair and nails.

She made the comment via a post on her official Instagram page on Friday.

She wrote:

Now day you didn’t make Easter hair and nails did you die?

Una go dey put man pikin under unnecessary pressure. Mtchew.