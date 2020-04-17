Lifestyle

You Didn’t Make Easter Hair And Nails Did You Die? Asisat Oshoala Mocks Ladies

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

 The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Asisat Oshoala
Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala

Popular Nigerian footballer, Asisat Oshoala has queried why ladies didn’t die since they were unable to make their hair or fix their nails as a result of the lockdown of the nation.

The Super Falcons striker further slammed them for always putting pressure on men when they can survive with or without the hair and nails.

Read AlsoAsisat Oshoala, Neymar, Others Won’t Be Allowed Into Heaven – Evangelist Edet

She made the comment via a post on her official Instagram page on Friday.

She wrote:

Now day you didn’t make Easter hair and nails did you die?

Una go dey put man pikin under unnecessary pressure. Mtchew.

Previous articleLagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu
Next articleLockdown: Rapper, Olamide Shares His Latest Discovery With Fans (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Shade Okoya Shows Off Her Luxurious Bathroom

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire Razaq Okoya, took to her Instagram page to show off her luxurious bathroom where she claims she spends...
Read more

Sound Sultan Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Lifestyle Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Legendary Nigerian singer, Lanre Fasasi simply known and addressed as Sound Sultan has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Farida...
Read more

AY Makun Celebrates Ali Baba, Wife On Their Wedding Anniversary

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
Ace comedian, AY Makun has taken to social media to celebrate to his mentor, Ali Baba, and his wife, Mary Akpobome on their 14th...
Read more

Akpororo’s Twin Babies Get Celebrated As They Turn Two (Photo)

Lifestyle Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian comedian Akpororo is celebrating with his wife Josephine as their twin babies turn two.The comedian took to Instagram to announce how grateful he...
Read more
- Advertisement -