Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.

According to a statement by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, through his media assistant, Lanre Lasisi, the joint national assembly committee on power would work together to determine how the power would be dissipated.

He added that He added that the committee will identify Nigerians that will benefit from the free power supply using the number of households connected to the national grid.

The two months free electricity was announced few weeks ago so as to cushion the effect of lockdown of the national on Nigerians.