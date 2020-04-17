National News

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

 The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.

According to a statement by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, through his media assistant, Lanre Lasisi, the joint national assembly committee on power would work together to determine how the power would be dissipated.

He added that He added that the committee will identify Nigerians that will benefit from the free power supply using the number of households connected to the national grid.

Read AlsoLockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The two months free electricity was announced few weeks ago so as to cushion the effect of lockdown of the national on Nigerians.

Previous articleLockdown: “Display Your Wealth By Giving To The Needy” – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Challenges Pastors
Next articleI Was There When Mayorkun, Dremo Were Signed To DMW: Ycee
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former governorship candidate of the African...
Read more

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow the weekly Juma’at congregational prayers.Recall...
Read more

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part of measures to contain the...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 17th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food items To Low-Income FamiliesDelta...
Read more
- Advertisement -