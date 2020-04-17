I Was There When Mayorkun, Dremo Were Signed To DMW: Ycee

Nigerian singer, Ycee has sternly told people comparing him with the duo of Mayorkun and Dremo that they can not put him against his brother.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the singer said he was right there the night the duo were signed to the popular Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

He said:

You guys can’t get it! I was right there the night @Dremodrizzy and @IamMayorKun signed to DMW cc @davido (remember Wetin you talk 👀)

so I say this again! Compare from now till world end

YOU CANNOT PUT ME AGAINST MY BROTHER!