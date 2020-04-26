Ramadan: Fasting Is Only 1% Of Not Eating And Drinking – Naira Marley

It is no longer news that controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has taken up the role of motivational speaker since Ramadan fasting began.

The singer while speaking in a new message in his Twitter handle pointed out that fasting is only 1% of not eating and drinking.

He concluded by saying, the rest of the 99% is bringing your heart and soul closer to Allah.

He said: “Fasting is only 1% of not eating and drinking, the rest of the 99% is bringing your heart and soul closer to Allah.”

