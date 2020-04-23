Why Good Looking People Are The Loneliest: Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has opined that good looking people are usually the loneliest because everybody thinks they are every everyone.

The fast-rising singer made the comment in a tweet he posted via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 22nd April.

The singer gained prominence and public acceptance following the release of his own version of “Shaky Shaky” dance song.

Since then, he has not failed to remain in the limelight either with controversy or new music.

He wrote: “Good looking people are the loneliest because everyone believes you have everybody.”