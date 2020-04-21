Lockdown: If You Can’t Feed A Hundred People, Feed Just One? Naira Marley Tells Fans

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has queried how people can ignore the suffering of others.

According to the singer, anyone who can not feed a thousand people should endeavour to feed a hundred people.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle in Tuesday, he further added that anybody who can not feed a hundred can just feed one person.

He said:

How can u ignore the suffering of others?
If u can’t feed A thousand people, feed A hundred people.
If u can’t feed A hundred people, feed just one.

