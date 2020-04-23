Worst Recession In Nigeria’s History Beckons, Says Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district at the national assembly, Dino Melaye has raised the alarm that the worst recession in the history of Nigeria beckons.

The controversial ex-lawmaker raised the alarm following the crash in price of crude oil at international market.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Melaye further revealed that the excess crude oil account of the federal government now has less than $73M.

He wrote: “EXCESS CRUDE ACCOUNT OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NOW LESS THAN $73M. LAZY GOVERNORS WILL HAVE TO GET CREATIVE AS RESTRUCTURING IS HAPPENING ALREADY BY DEFAULT. THE WORST RECESSION IN OUR HISTORY BECKONING. HOW ARE WE PREPARING?”