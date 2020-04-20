Lockdown: ‘Na Calculation Spending We Dey Now’, Dino Melaye Laments

As the Nigerians continue to stay at home over the lockdown imposed on the nation by the federal government, former Kogi west lawmaker, Dino Melaye has joined the growing list of people who have lamented bitterly about the new order.

Read Also: ‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, the controversial former lawmaker cried out that the lockdown has affected his spending as hr now has to calculate before doling out cash.

See what he tweeted below:

Na calculation spending we dey now ooo.