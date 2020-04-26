Diversion Of Abuja Palliatives Not Possible: Minister

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, says palliatives for residents cannot be diverted by anyone but would get to residents.

The minister had last week placed a curse on any individual who would attempt to steal any of the items from the palliatives.

According to her, since the distribution began a week ago, there has been no diversion of any of the items in the Federal Capital Territory as alleged in some quarters.

Aliyu made the clarification on Saturday during the inspection of 50, 000 bags of rice and other food items meant for distribution across the 10 Wards of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Territory.

“I will be very clear with you, it is not possible with this team. I want to put it to you that the composition of this team is so strong across the 62 Wards of the six Area Councils of the territory. It is not possible for all of them to unite with 10 representatives each from all security agencies, civil society, Christian Association of Nigeria, League of Imams, Students, Youths, Political Parties and Women to team up together to divert palliative items.

“I had to trace issues of diversion I heard only to discover that it is private organisations that just came to carry out their own civic responsibility and not our own team.

“For a diversion to succeed with the entire structure put in place, that means the police might have compromised, the DSS might have compromised and all other critical stakeholders might have compromised because in each ward you have representatives of these groups. I want to put it to Nigerians that this exercise is as transparent as possible and there is also the Call Centre toll-free lines for complaints,” Aliyu affirmed.