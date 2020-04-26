Lagos Police Help Lady Recover Phone From Hoodlums (Photo)

The men of the Lagos state police on Friday recovered the phone stolen from a lady by some hoodlums after identifying one of the hoodlums the following day.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the security agency on Sunday.

Around 10:30 p.m on Thursday, 23rd April our officers on patrol along Marwa, Lekki Lagos were approached by a lady who complained that her phones were snatched by some hoodlums. The officers went after them but they couldn’t get hold of them.

The following day the officers recognised one of the hoodlums playing “baba-ijebu” and he was immediately apprehended and both phones were recovered from him. We have contacted the owner of the phones and handed them over to her.