‘Buhari, El-Rufai Are Twin Evils’, Says Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has described the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as ‘Twin Evils.’

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he said there is no significant difference between the duo.

He wrote: “The main difference between General @MBuhari and Nasir @elrufai, is that Buhari is often short of words, while El-Rufai is regularly short in height. Other than that, there is no significant difference between the two of them. They are twin evils!”