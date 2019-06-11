Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai Accused of Allegedly Banning Christian Activities In The State

READ ALSO: Mother of Popular Video Director and Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Proclaims She is now Born Again

The group disclosed that the provision of the Kaduna state Religious Preaching law, 2019 criminalizes “Any person who plays a religious cassette or uses loudspeakers for religious purposes between the hours of 11 pm an 4 pm

In a statement released by a religious group, it was disclosed that the new religious law of Kaduna state directly affects the worship mode of Christian residents.

Read the full statement below:

“This is very disturbing as it means that Christians cannot hold night vigils, celebrate Christmas, Easter and New Year eve in the evenings, which fall typically within those hours. The provision is also divisive as our Muslim brothers are allowed to say their prayers at 5am after the ban for Christians.

“That this law seeks to ‘accredit preachers’ and appoint regulators of faith means that it is the state government that will determine what is preached or not. Has the state purged itself of its own political woes as to move into the sphere of faith?

“Surely, we are not in a theocracy but a democracy. The state and faith must be well separated. It is surprising that politicians who use thugs and take over the streets with loudspeakers do not have laws that will regulate them yet think that worshippers are the people to be regulated.

“We the CCC wish to draw the attention of the Kaduna State Government of the violation of our faith which this law will bring. We urge the Governor to reconsider its position and not pass this into law.”