Mother of Popular Video Director and Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Proclaims She is now Born Again

The 54-years-old actress who was popularly for her glitz and glamour roles back in the ’80s and ’90s has boldly come out to declare she is a born again Christian. she said this news on her Instagram page.

My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the Bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn’t realise that with CHRIST there are no half measures. But, Today, HE has saved me – John 3 : 16 and like the Apostle Paul – Romans 1 : 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved – Acts 1 : 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE…do you know HIM? Are you saved? Do you have a one on one relationship with Jesus Christ today like i do? If so, what is your Testimony?