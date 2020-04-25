Omokri Reacts As Ogun Moves To Penalize Residents Who Move Without Nosemask

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has reacted to the news that the Ogun state government is set to penalize people who move about without nose mask in the state.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said if the enforcement would be justified, then free mask ought to be given to the people.

He said: “If you must penalise non-wearing of face mask in Ogun, where people have been in lockdown, you should at least give them free masks. Only then can you justify penalties. Penalising the poor for not wearing face masks is akin to penalising poverty.”