Lockdown: Police Arraign 1,909 Violators In FCT

No fewer than 1,909 violators of the lockdown have been arraigned in the federal capital territory (FCT), the police announced.

According to Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of police most of the arraigned people were sentenced to community services or given the option of fines.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, he further called on residents to obey the lockdown as directed by the federal government

He said:

“I want to assure FCT residents that the command is committed to the provision of quality service that will meet their policing needs.

“I also want to encourage the public to continue to partner with the command in its fight against crimes by actively participating in the policing of their communities,” he said.