BREAKING: Fire Guts NNPC Petrol Station In Lagos

There is a fire outbreak at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) petrol station located along College road in the Ogba area of Lagos State.

The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.

However, firefighters from the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Managemen are said to be in the area, although having difficulties in putting out the fire.

Some nearby houses are also reported to have been affected by the fire.

