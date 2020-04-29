Ramadan: Build Relationship With Quran, Naira Marley Urges Muslims

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has no doubt stepped up his religious game since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The singer while delivering his Ramadan lecture via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, tasked Muslims to use the opportunity to dust their Quran and start building a relationship with it.

He wrote, “For many of us the Quran has gathered a lot of dust since we picked it up.

As Ramadan is here we must blow off the dust and start building a close relationship with the Quran.”