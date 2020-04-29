Cross River To Quarantine Visiting NCDC Team

The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has announced that it would quarantine for 14 days the staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) expected in the state to begin the collection of samples.

Betta Edu, the commissioner for Health and chairman of the state COVID-19 taskforce team, said this on Wednesday in Calabar.

She said the state was more interested in the prevention of the virus than its management.

Cross River is among the three states in the country yet to record a case of coronavirus, as of April 28. The other two are Kogi and Yobe states.