NCDC Declares End To 2020 Emergency Lassa Fever Outbreak

The Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) on Tuesday, declared end to the 2020 emergency of Lassa fever outbreak.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the agency, this becomes necessary following decline in the reported case of the deadly disease.

The agency maintained that the current level of the pandemic is lower than the frequency required for declaration as a national pandemic.

Following the decline in cases, NCDC has declared the emergency phase of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak over. We will continue to monitor the trend in cases & respond effectively, given the endemicity of Lassa fever in Nigeria.”