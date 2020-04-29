Adamawa Governor, Finitri Loses Mother

Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of Adamawa State has lost his mother.

The mother, Hajiya Fatima Umar Badami, died at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola following a protracted illness, a release from the state government said Wednesday.

The press release, signed by the Director-General, Media and Communication in the Government House, Solomon Kumangar, said the governor’s mother was 68 years old.

According to Kumangar, the late Hajia Fatima Umar Badami is survived by Governor Fintiri, four grandchildren, siblings, and close relations.

“Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire State. She was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and devout Muslim,” the statement said.

It added, “The Governor has taken the death in his stride but will require the prayers of all citizens for God to grant the mother peaceful repose while granting him the fortitude to bear the great loss.”