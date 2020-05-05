Mercy Aigbe Congratulates Mercy Johnson On Arrival Of Her 4th Child

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to celebrate her colleague Mercy Johnson-Okojie who welcomed her fourth child a few hours ago.

The mom of two, shared a photo of Mercy and her newborn on IG and wrote;

”Big Congratulations sake mi @mercyjohnsonokojie on the arrival of your bundle of joy! 😍😍😍”

This is coming days after Aigbe on her part shared more information about her personal life, talking about relationships and marriage plans.

The actress was formerly married to Lanre Gentry with whom she has a son.