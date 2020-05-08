Wike Auctions Vehicles Impounded For Violating Lockdown

The Rivers government has directed its attorney-general and commissioner for justice to auction all vehicles that were impounded for violating the state’s lockdown directive.

The government also warned residents of ward 20, Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt local government area (LGA) and Mgbuosimini, Rumueme in Obio/Akpor LGA to desist from flouting the directives on lockdown.

In a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the state commissioner for information and communications, the state government said it would “deal decisively” with any residents found guilty of such action.

It directed those interested in the auctioned vehicles to get more details in some selected newspapers.

“Government will deal decisively with the residents of these areas if they are found to default again,” it said.

“Anyone parading exemption letters except the one issued by the Governor is doing so at his or her own risk as such permits are invalid.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has been directed to auction all the vehicles that violated the lockdown order.

“Members of the public who are interested to buy the auctioned vehicles are to watch out for details in The Sun, The Nation and Vanguard Newspapers.”

Nyesom Wike, governor of the state, had earlier directed that any hotel or taxi found operating during the lockdown should be impounded and auctioned.