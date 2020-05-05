Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty Sings Birthday Song For Him (Video)

Chris Brown has been chiefly celebrated by his mum, and daughter with a birthday song dedicated to him.

His mother, Joyce Hawkins, shared the adorable video on Instagram as she expressed her love for the singer who turns 31 today, May 5.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy birthday my Angel!!! You’re the best son a mother could ever have!!”

In the video Chris’ daughter, Royalty Brown is seen singing “Happy Birthday” to her father before he blew out the candles on his cake.

Watch The Video Here: