EFCC Hands Over Diezani’s Property To Lagos As Isolation Centre

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
EFCC
EFCC donates Diezani’s mansion as isolation centre

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State Government.

The mansion is to be used as an Isolation Centre for COVID-19 patients.

The property consisting six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Diezani, a minister under the Jonathan administration, following order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

The Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, made the donation on behalf of the anti-graft agency on Friday.

He stated that the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here