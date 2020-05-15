2023 Presidency Ambition Is Tinubu’s Biggest Mistake, Says Adeyanju

Popular public affairs commentator, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his social media page to call out former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his purported plans to run for president in 2023.

Deji Adeyanju expressed that the former Governor’s biggest mistake in life is the ambition to contest for the highest office in the country come 2023.

Speaking further, Adeyanju expressed that Tinubu will not only be disgraced, but also lose control of Lagos State; a state that has been controlled by Tinubu’s party since the beginning of the 4th republic.