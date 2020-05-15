Umahi Lifts Ban On Churches, Other Religious Worship In Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has lifted the ban on religious worship after more than a month ban on opening of churches, mosques and other religious centers.

The lifting of the ban which is to take effect from 15th May, 2020 will have religious centers conduct their worship once in a week.

In a statement in Abakaliki on Friday, Governor David Umahi said the lifting of the ban was in response to the passionate appeal made by the leadership of the Chieftain Association of Nigeria(CAN) Ebonyi state chapter.

The statement which was signed by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, stated that religious worships and church activities were permitted to hold once a week.

He added that the Church services which must hold only on Sundays should take place between 8am to 11 am.

He also added that no religious service will be allowed to hold any other day other than Sundays which he emphasized must be held in strict observance of all COVID-19 Laws and regulations.