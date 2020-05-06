Michael Jackson’s Mother Clocks 90

Katherine Esther Jackson, the mother of the famous Jackson Five and Janet (all artistes) – turned 90 on Monday, 4 May, 2020.

MJ’s daughter, Paris Jackson, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her and Katherine and included a message to the matriarch of the Jackson family.

“To the queen ♥️ #90,” Paris wrote — alongside a photo of Katherine getting a kiss on the cheek at one of Paris’ musical performances.

READ ALSO – Iconic Jacket Worn By Michael Jackson During His ‘Bad’ Tour Goes Up For Auction

Other members of the Jackson Family, including Michael siblings — Latoya, Tito, and Jermaine have also posted tributes to their mother.

See Photo Here: