Iyabo Ojo Shows Off Her Two Grown-Up Children (Photo)

Nollywood actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo has shared a picture of herself stepping out in style with her grown-up children.

In the picture, the 42-year-old actress was wearing a beautiful black dress and a gold hair as she posed with her children, Priscilla and Festus who were also serving happiness in the picture.

The single mum captioned the picture: “Slaying with my grown babies 😀😃 @fedel_x my boyfriend @its.priscy my girlfriend we rock like that ”

See Photos Here: