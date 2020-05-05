‘You Are My Mentor’ – Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Bimbo Akintola On Her 50th Birthday

Nollywood actress and mom of two Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate veteran actress, Bimbo Akintola who is 50 years old today, 5th of May.

According to Ojo, Bimbo Akintola is a great mentor and role model to her. She added that the veteran actress is also a friend and went on to pray for her.

She wrote;

” Happy birthday my great mentor, Role model, Boss, Big sister & friend, you will forever be relevant, happiness, success, great health & more riches will never depart from you 😘🤩😍😍 thank you Sis, I’m forever grateful 😘 @bimboakintola“