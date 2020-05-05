‘Shame On Us All’ – Dino Melaye Slams Politicians (Photo)

Senator Dino Melaye has tagged shame on himself and a host of Nigerian politicians, both past and present.

In a recent post on his social media account, the senator pointed out that every Nigerian politician, including himself, both past and present, have failed the country.

This is coming off as many Nigerians have called out leaders for failing to fend for the nation during the lockdown.

Dino said in part: “…We sold crude oil for 64 years but couldn’t feed our citizens for just to weeks of lockdown…”

See His Post Here: