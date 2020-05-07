Nollywood Actor Ninalowo Celebrates 40th Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his 40th birthday in style.

The actor was born May 7, 1980, at Ikorodu, Lagos state. He, however, moved to Chicago, in the U.S at the age of 15.

Nino obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Dewey University. He proceeded to acquire a Master’s degree in Marketing at the Kellar graduate school of management.

Ninalowo is married to his beautiful wife, Bunmi, and has two children.

Celebrating his 40th, the actor revealed that this would be his first time in 10 years celebrating with his wife and kids.

Watch the video below: