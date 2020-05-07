Dino Melaye Speaks On Alleged Wedding Rumour; Set To Release Song For Bloggers

Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his Instagram page to reveal that he is set to release a song for bloggers.

This comes after Instagram blogger, Gistlover, alleged that Nollywood actress and single mum of two, Iyabo Ojo is set to wed the senator.

The senator debunked the claims as he wrote;

“SDM is not a criminal and can not have a secret engagement. People using me to promote their blogs & 4 publicity staunch will have to start paying. Matchmaking 2 different pictures & writing rubbish now equal to engagement. Una no even fear 4 this Corona period..2nd base oo jare… I go soon release one single for all the onisokuso”

See the full post below: