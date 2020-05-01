Prepare For Aftermath Of Pandemic, APC Tells Nigerian Workers

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has issued a statement to celebrate the international workers day by calling on Nigerian workforce to use the opportunity of lockdown to learn some new skills so as to fit into global changing working environments.

This was contained in a statement which was made public via the official Twitter handle of the Party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) greets Nigerian workers on the 2020 commemoration of the International Workers’ Day.

The 2020 International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, or May Day, comes at a time the world is combating the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

that has kept economies across the world locked down.

No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in our normal lives, particularly work. However, the long-term consequences of the pandemic — how it will reshape our work culture,…

… ways of doing business, provision of services and new opportunities — are still difficult to imagine.

We enjoin Nigerian workers to use the lockdown to equip themselves with information and skills that will enable them productively function in the changing global work…

…culture and tap into opportunities that the eventual and gradual easing of the lockdown will bring.

The APC acknowledges the tireless efforts, resilience, patience and commitment of the Nigerian workers in the onerous task of nation-building.

While assuring our workers that the Federal Government would continue to prioritise their welfare, the APC also assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is putting all necessary measures in place to ensure that workers and, indeed, all Nigerians are not negatively impacted..

..from the economic effects of the pandemic now and in the future.

