‘We’ve Not Had Anything Sexual’ – Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Relationship With Orezi (Video)

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, in an Instagram live chat with media personality, Yetunde James, denied having any form of sexual relations with singer, Orezi.

The actress explained that the viral video of them hugging at an event was misinterpreted as she revealed that she was only seeing him off after inviting him for Mercy Johnson’s movie premiere.

The actress disclosed that they are not dating even though admitted that she knew Orezi even before getting married.

The single mom of one said that they are just platonic friends and they’ve not had anything sexual even after her marriage crashed.

Watch the video below: