Obaseki Extends Curfew, Declares Absconded COVID-19 Patient Wanted

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for another 14 days.

Mr Obaseki, had on April 19, announced 10-day dusk to dawn curfew to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor announced the extension at a media briefing in Benin on the progress made so far to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor also declared one Amaka Okoro wanted for absconding after testing positive for COVID-19.

He urged anyone with useful information to contact relevant authorities.