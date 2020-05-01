‘God Took All Your Problems And Put Them Behind You’ – Denrele Edun Commends Chika Ike’s Physique

Media Personality, Denrele Edun recently reacted to a sexy photo of movie star, Chika Ike which was posted on her official Instagram page.

In the photo, Ike rocked a neon green outfit that hugged her body and put her curves on display.

Reacting to the photo, Denrele Edun, who could not get his eyes off the sexy diva’s backside, took to the comment section to make his opinion known.

The media personality stated that God took all her problems and put them behind her.

See the photo and comment below: