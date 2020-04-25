Juliet Ibrahim Has Intellect That Can Alleviate Poverty – Denrele Edun

Popular media personality Denrele Edun has showered many praises on actress Juliet Ibrahim as she turned a year older.

According to Edun in his message, the single mom of one has an intellect that can alleviate poverty.

”HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FELLOW NATIONALITY CONFUSED SISTER; @julietibrahim with an Intellect that can alleviate poverty from the world, an Aura that can cause a climate change and a Smile that can light up Nigeria/Ghana/Liberia/Lebanon (all at once) after dark!

”I know the value of a “personal person” is not measurable. I know the attention and companionship I’ve gotten from you is priceless! A friend is always valuable, but a BEST FRIEND’S value cannot be counted. So, I cannot even start to tell you how valuable you are to me!

”Just Like a flower, I value your virtues.

Like a soldier, I value your courage.

Like a dove, I value your calmness and like a friend, I value your LOYALTY!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LA FAMILIA!

HAVE AN EFFING BLAST!

This time last year, we were partying hard in SA with you! This year, I’m partying for you on your street 😉.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL!”