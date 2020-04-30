“Crop You Face Out” – Damilola Adegbite Advises Ladies Sending Nude Pictures To Men

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has taken to her Instagram page to advise ladies, who are thinking about sending their nude pictures to their partners.

The actress cautioned that ladies to crop their faces from the pictures if they wish to send the pictures.

Adegbite wrote;

”To all my GROWN sexy ladies ❤️. Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a “confidant” who has a “confidant” who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister….. I’m sure you get my drift. Before you go ahead, be ABSOLUTELY sure you know who you are dealing with. Even when you are, anything could go wrong. His phone could get into anyone else’s hands. But as a GROWN WOMAN, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. Crop your face out“

See the full post below: