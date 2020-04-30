Discontinue Total Lockdown: Ayade Tells FG

Governor of River State, Benedict Ayade has called on the Federal Government to allow healthy Nigerians work and move freely amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Professor of Microbiology expressed that it is unnecessary to imitate Western approach in tackling the spread of COVID-19 while the economy suffers.

The governor expressed this view on Wednesday at the rice seeds and seedlings factory in Calabar.

Ayade said Nigeria’s demography is different from Europe’s hence shutting down Nigeria’s economy is uncalled for.

He added that the Federal Government should rather lock down sick and vulnerable people only.