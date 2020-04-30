Father Who Locked Out Son Who Returned From Lagos Bags Appointment In Ekiti

The Ekiti state government has appointed the man who refused to welcome his son over fear of Covid-19 after sneaking into the state as an ambassador of Covid-19 response in the state.

Making the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the state governor, Kayode Fayemi describes the man as a ‘principled Ekiti man.’

He said, “Today, I appointed Mr. Adeoye, father of the young man who sneaked into Ekiti state, as a COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State. I am proud of Mr Adeoye as a principled Ekiti man and I salute his courage in helping us keep Ekiti safe.

“Mr. Adeoye will help to propagate the message as a member of the COVID-19 Task Force @Ekiti_COVID19 in the State.”

