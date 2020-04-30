Omokri Calls Out Buhari Over Nigeria’s Aggressive Borrowing

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has called out the President over the aggressive borrowing of Nigeria from other countries.

Recall that earlier in the day, Omokri alleged that President Buhari has plunged Nigeria into debt.

In a new development, Reno expressed that the President is only concerned about borrowing and begging, which he alleged has resulted in disgrace of Nigeria’s passport.

Still on the aggressive borrowing of Nigeria, Reno described President Buhari as an ‘economic Almajiri.’

See his tweets below:

