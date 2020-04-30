COVID-19 Palliatives: We Can’t Publish Names Of Beneficiaries – Minister

Sadiya Umar-Farouk, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says names of beneficiaries of government interventions can’t be published.

The minister who spoke during the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday, said it is against “human dignity” to support someone and then make it public.

According to her, the record of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer (CCT) programme and COVID-19 palliatives in states, local governments and communities are with the government.

Read Also: Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

“We were given 70,000 metric tonnes of grains. As of today, we were able to deploy 9,320 metric tonnes of grains to these three affected areas. That is about 334 trucks, while Kano is ongoing. Fifty trucks are almost arriving Kano,” she said.