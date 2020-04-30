PSG To Be Crowned Ligue 1 Champions

Paris St-Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after it was announced the season would not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG were 12 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, when French football was suspended indefinitely on 13 March.

Recall that earlier this week, France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe cancelled the 2019-20 sporting season.

Lorient have been crowned Ligue 2 champions. They were just one point above Lens when the season was suspended and both teams will be promoted.

Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated from Ligue 1.

